State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,456 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

