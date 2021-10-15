State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes $779,000 Position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 247,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

