Status (SNT) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, Status has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $316.06 million and $20.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

