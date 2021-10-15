Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.98. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 870.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $17.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.88. 1,882,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,435. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

