Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

