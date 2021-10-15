Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives $23.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $19.89. 22,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,436. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $19,545,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

