STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Trading Up 49.5%

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) were up 49.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 11,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 4,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several analysts have commented on SNVVF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

