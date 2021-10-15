Stifel Financial Corp Has $19.38 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of PPL worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 69,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $28.71 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

