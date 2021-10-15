Stifel Financial Corp Has $21.64 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 238,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

NOBL opened at $91.80 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26.

