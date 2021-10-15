Stifel Nicolaus Trims Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Target Price to $18.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

TALO opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.45. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

