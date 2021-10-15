Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Gold Fields Call Options (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 18,079 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,188% compared to the average daily volume of 1,404 call options.

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 35.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $9,552,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 481,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,249. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

