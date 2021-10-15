StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,582,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,268,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in StoneCo by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,271,000 after purchasing an additional 427,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in StoneCo by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 235,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

