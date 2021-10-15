Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.25

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.25 and last traded at C$22.25, with a volume of 20216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.86.

A number of research firms have commented on SMU.UN. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

