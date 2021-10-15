Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Surrozen in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SRZN opened at $6.40 on Monday. Surrozen has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $14.00.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

