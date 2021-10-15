Susan C. Athey Sells 212 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average of $163.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.95 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,245 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

