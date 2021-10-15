Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 16,424 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.02% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

