Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.51. Approximately 10,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 750,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SUZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Suzano in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Suzano alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 171.89% and a net margin of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Suzano in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Suzano by 1,179.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 737,349 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.