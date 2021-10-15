SVB Leerink Weighs in on Amgen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.18. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.97 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $206.78 on Wednesday. Amgen has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.91 and a 200-day moving average of $236.31. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 15.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 567,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 76,486 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.