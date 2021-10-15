SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) by 545.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,717 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.48% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 111.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 604,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 397,445 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVFC opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

