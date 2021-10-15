Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.09

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 17182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

SWDBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

