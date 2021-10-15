Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWMAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 18,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

