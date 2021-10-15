Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 79 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 79 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 92 price objective on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

