Synchrony Financial Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

SYF stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

