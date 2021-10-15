Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Sells $31,280.00 in Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Sypris Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

