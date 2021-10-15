Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYY. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.89.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.