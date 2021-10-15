Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the September 15th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNEYF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

