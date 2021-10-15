TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 214.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TC Bancshares stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. TC Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.