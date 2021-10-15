TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 214.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TC Bancshares stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. TC Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11.
About TC Bancshares
Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.