TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. TechTarget posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

NASDAQ TTGT traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $87.05. 209,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.54 and a beta of 0.86.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

