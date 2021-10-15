Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

