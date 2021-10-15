Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $3.75

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.88. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 34,458 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TELL. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. Equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,814 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1,736.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 967,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,665 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

