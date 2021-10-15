Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Sells $392,000.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $392,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jefferson V. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $394,520.00.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 703.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Telos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Telos by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

