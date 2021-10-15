TEMCO (TEMCO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $388,613.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and $388,613.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00071280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00110437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00070522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,225.36 or 1.00110676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.77 or 0.06244135 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002653 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

