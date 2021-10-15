Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Up 4.6%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.24. 2,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 670,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Terex by 5.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Terex by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 114.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Terex by 44.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

