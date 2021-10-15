Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 446.4% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72. Terumo has a one year low of $34.25 and a one year high of $50.53.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Equities analysts expect that Terumo will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Terumo

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.