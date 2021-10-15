Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $76,172.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $47,428.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,021 shares of company stock worth $1,282,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

