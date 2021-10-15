Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 92,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at $195,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,265. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.