Teton Advisors Inc. Has $29.65 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 31.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 614,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 278,000 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne makes up 4.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $29,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,210,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $589,651,000 after purchasing an additional 80,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,661,000 after acquiring an additional 486,668 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,298,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,269,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,587,000 after purchasing an additional 894,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after purchasing an additional 732,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJRD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,294. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

