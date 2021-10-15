Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.81 Million Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of American Software worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMSWA. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in American Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,704 shares of company stock valued at $837,185. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMSWA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,154. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $888.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.48 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.