Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CTS comprises about 1.3% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of CTS worth $9,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CTS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CTS by 71.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CTS by 5.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 136.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. 1,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,706. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTS. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

