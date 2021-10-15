Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,065 shares during the period. Titan Machinery accounts for about 0.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 143,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 276,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 126,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

TITN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $627.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.