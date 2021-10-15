Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Acme United were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Acme United during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Acme United during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Acme United during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Acme United by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACU stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 44 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,813. Acme United Co. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 5,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $210,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,804.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 4,000 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,841 shares of company stock valued at $408,594. Insiders own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

