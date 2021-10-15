Teton Advisors Inc. Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of STERIS by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of STERIS by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 426,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,359,000 after buying an additional 82,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STE stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.46. 3,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.34 and its 200-day moving average is $207.76. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

