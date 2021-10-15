Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.77

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 15405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

TGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 47.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 230.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

