The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading Down 1.9%

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) shares traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $5.01. 610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of The a2 Milk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. CLSA raised shares of The a2 Milk from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

