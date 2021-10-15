The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 232.5% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,940,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 566,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

