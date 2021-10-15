The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Up 117.6% in September

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLPF remained flat at $$2.10 during trading on Friday. The Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

About The Caldwell Partners International

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

