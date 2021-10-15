The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Up 117.6% in September

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CWLPF remained flat at $$2.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The Caldwell Partners International has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.10.

Get The Caldwell Partners International alerts:

The Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

Caldwell Partners International, Inc engages in the provision executive search consulting services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. It specializes in leadership assessment, team management and design, executive on-boarding, decision support, critical intelligence, compensation, succession planning, retention, board recruitment, and interim executives.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for The Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.