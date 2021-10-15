The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

KO stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $235.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

