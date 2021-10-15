The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $22,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.87. The company had a trading volume of 135,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,316. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $398.83 and a 200 day moving average of $374.08. The firm has a market cap of $134.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

