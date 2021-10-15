The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

GS stock opened at $391.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $398.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

